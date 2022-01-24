PlatON (LAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.33 Million

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, PlatON has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlatON coin can currently be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. PlatON has a market capitalization of $148.25 million and approximately $9.33 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00042319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006062 BTC.

PlatON Profile

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,295,932,827 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

