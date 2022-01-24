PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.33 Million

Brokerages predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce sales of $69.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.70 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $46.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $258.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $259.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $289.58 million, with estimates ranging from $283.72 million to $293.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $282.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 521.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 21,722 shares during the period. Finally, Benefit Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 249,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

