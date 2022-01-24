Playgroundz Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Playgroundz has a market cap of $168,234.59 and $7.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00049509 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.34 or 0.06600588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00056383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,146.68 or 0.99855660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006311 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

