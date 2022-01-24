PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Purchases $122,980.00 in Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.81. 872,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,792. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.