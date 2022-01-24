Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.59

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 61710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTK. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion and a PE ratio of 21.57.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Playtika news, insider Robert Antokol acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 3,527.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 96,544 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the fourth quarter worth $1,587,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth $313,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

