PlotX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $238,644.00 (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded 38.4% higher against the dollar. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $238,644.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlotX Profile

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

