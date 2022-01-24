Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $27.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Plug Power traded as low as $18.28 and last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 1339625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLUG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its position in Plug Power by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 891,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,148,000 after purchasing an additional 83,690 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Plug Power by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

