pNetwork (PNT) Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a market cap of $23.95 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 83,932,920 coins and its circulating supply is 43,039,216 coins. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

