Polis (POLIS) Price Reaches $0.36

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Polis has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000988 BTC on popular exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $29,682.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008183 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00048211 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00357230 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

