Polkamon Price Tops $3.74 (PMON)

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Polkamon coin can now be bought for approximately $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkamon has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polkamon has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkamon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00049100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,405.34 or 0.06609602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00056194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,299.02 or 0.99745403 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Polkamon Profile

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Buying and Selling Polkamon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.