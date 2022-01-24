Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 70,543 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pontem during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Pontem by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pontem in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pontem by 6.4% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 22,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Pontem in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

