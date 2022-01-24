Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $965,971.00

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for $4.33 or 0.00012642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $13.14 million and approximately $965,971.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,265.23 or 0.06606006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00058517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,256.33 or 0.99900394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,030,639 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.