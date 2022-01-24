Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $105,938.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $31,046.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,759.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Poshmark by 1,164.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252,314 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 232,354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,926,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POSH stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $82.06.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $79.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

