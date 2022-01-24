PostCoin (POST) Market Cap Tops $46,161.15

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, PostCoin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One PostCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. PostCoin has a total market cap of $46,161.15 and approximately $6.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00173777 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00028607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.00360981 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00063342 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000474 BTC.

PostCoin Profile

POST uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top . PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “InterPlanetary Search Engine (POST) is the IPFS search engine based on Blockchain. IPSE is designed to help users to quickly search the data on the IPFS network and retrieve files it needs. “

Buying and Selling PostCoin

