PostCoin (POST) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. PostCoin has a total market cap of $42,833.06 and $5.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PostCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PostCoin has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00169870 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00029511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.87 or 0.00355258 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00061528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008729 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About PostCoin

PostCoin (CRYPTO:POST) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum . PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top

According to CryptoCompare, “InterPlanetary Search Engine (POST) is the IPFS search engine based on Blockchain. IPSE is designed to help users to quickly search the data on the IPFS network and retrieve files it needs. “

Buying and Selling PostCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

