PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) will report $140.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the lowest is $140.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year sales of $553.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.00 million to $553.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $611.49 million, with estimates ranging from $607.36 million to $613.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PowerSchool.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $148.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.93 million.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

