PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG stock opened at $151.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.32.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

