PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Mizuho

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $187.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.52.

PPG stock opened at $154.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,747 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

