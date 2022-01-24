PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.52.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $154.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,747 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

