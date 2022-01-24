Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Down to $42.96

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.96, but opened at $38.81. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $37.65, with a volume of 480 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $508.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.30.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 27,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after acquiring an additional 43,602 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

