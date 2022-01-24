Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Shares of PFBC opened at $76.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.40. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $81.55.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 137.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

