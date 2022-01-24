Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.71.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.
In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PINC opened at $38.15 on Monday. Premier has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.41.
Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.
Premier Company Profile
Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.
