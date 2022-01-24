Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Shares Gap Up to $55.97

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.97, but opened at $58.32. Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares last traded at $59.10, with a volume of 1,023 shares changing hands.
PBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.
In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $1,685,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
