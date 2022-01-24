Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Shares Gap Up to $55.97

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.97, but opened at $58.32. Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares last traded at $59.10, with a volume of 1,023 shares changing hands.

PBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $1,685,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

