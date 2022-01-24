Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $142.85

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 142.85 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 143.10 ($1.95), with a volume of 1081239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.80 ($1.96).

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHP. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.39) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.39) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.40) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 164 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 173.71 ($2.37).

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 149.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 156.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

About Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.