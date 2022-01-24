Prime Media Group Limited (ASX:PRT) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.26

Prime Media Group Limited (ASX:PRT) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 58.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Prime Media Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

About Prime Media Group

Prime Media Group Limited provides commercial television broadcasting services in Australia. It offers free-to-air television broadcasting services under the PRIME7 and GWN7 brands in regional New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, regional Victoria, the Gold Coast area of Southern Queensland, and regional Western Australia.

