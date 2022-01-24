Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 182,696 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 324.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,696 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of DraftKings worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 362.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,125,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,191 shares of company stock worth $17,970,573 over the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DKNG opened at $19.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.91.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

