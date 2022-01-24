Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of REGENXBIO worth $11,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $24.91 on Monday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.92.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,280 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

