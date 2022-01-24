Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.95 Million Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Global Net Lease worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,883,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,373 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after purchasing an additional 820,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,926,000 after purchasing an additional 762,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 362,832 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,303,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE:GNL opened at $14.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.