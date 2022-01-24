Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.18 Million Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Lantheus worth $12,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Lantheus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 495,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lantheus by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Lantheus by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Lantheus by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

LNTH stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,059 shares of company stock worth $506,067 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

