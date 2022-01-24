Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,968 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Globe Life worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 966.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 163.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 22,000.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

NYSE:GL opened at $100.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.69%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

