Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of AZZ worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in AZZ by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in AZZ by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AZZ by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in AZZ by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $48.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.38. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

