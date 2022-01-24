Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,396 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Carpenter Technology worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 746,532 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1,370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 119,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.