Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.02

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 1906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRCT. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

The company has a current ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Procept BioRobotics Corp will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Procept BioRobotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

