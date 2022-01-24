Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.01 and last traded at $56.85. 18,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 642,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCOR. Barclays lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average is $88.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sam Crigman sold 300 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $26,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $150,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,801,550 shares of company stock valued at $166,412,637 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,480,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $80,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $53,106,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,859,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.