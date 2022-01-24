Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) Trading 33.8% Lower This Week

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (CURRENCY:PFL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a market cap of $556,229.53 and $42,278.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00048628 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.22 or 0.06545563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00056788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,872.55 or 1.00121161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,194 coins.

Buying and Selling Professional Fighters League Fan Token

