Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Progress Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Progress Software stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.