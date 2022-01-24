Prometeus (PROM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $146.65 million and $6.00 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $8.92 or 0.00024704 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00042161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

