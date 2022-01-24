ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Trading 2.4% Higher

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.49. 211,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,042,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 290,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 120,496 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,720,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2,530.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 275,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 264,550 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

