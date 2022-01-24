ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Trading 2% Higher

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $15.03. 373,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 17,079,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 50.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 79.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,269.3% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 522,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 484,323 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

