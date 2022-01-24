ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 289,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,252,801 shares.The stock last traded at $59.67 and had previously closed at $62.08.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $37,562,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter worth about $711,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 310.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 14.5% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 316,375.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,740,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,725,000 after buying an additional 1,740,063 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

