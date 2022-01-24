ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 222,344 shares.The stock last traded at $46.80 and had previously closed at $48.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.49.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.