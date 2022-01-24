ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,658,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 71,021,891 shares.The stock last traded at $19.90 and had previously closed at $17.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $15,924,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $12,596,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $8,046,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $6,595,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.