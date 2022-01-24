ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2022

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,773,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 49,593,430 shares.The stock last traded at $44.81 and had previously closed at $41.79.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $9,908,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $4,973,000. Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,531 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.