ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,773,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 49,593,430 shares.The stock last traded at $44.81 and had previously closed at $41.79.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $9,908,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $4,973,000. Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,531 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

