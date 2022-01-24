ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Up 6%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.62. Approximately 584,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,476,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 36.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at $123,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

