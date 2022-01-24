ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Price Up 3.9%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s share price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $42.89. Approximately 249,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,577,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.28.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.94.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 708.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.