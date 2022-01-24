Prosper Market Cap Hits $2.97 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Prosper coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001801 BTC on exchanges. Prosper has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $2.13 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prosper has traded down 34.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00040545 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001969 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008246 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001167 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

