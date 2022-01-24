Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 5,924 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,778,000 after buying an additional 2,931,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,145,824 shares of company stock valued at $210,854,851. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb stock opened at $156.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.42 and a 200 day moving average of $164.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.