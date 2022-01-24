Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 1,573 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 421,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after purchasing an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,763,000 after purchasing an additional 564,757 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,687,000 after acquiring an additional 502,075 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.65.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $243.06 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.