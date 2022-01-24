Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,286 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 371.9% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.93. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $96.44 and a 12 month high of $128.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

