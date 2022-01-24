Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Down to $31.81

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.81, but opened at $27.96. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 1,317 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.16.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million. Analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after buying an additional 3,232,100 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $43,400,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,580,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,584,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,114.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 796,161 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

